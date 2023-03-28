International Round-up: Juventus stars shine on Monday

While the senior Italian national has been noticeably missing Juventus representatives, several Bianconeri stars shone on Monday while featuring for their respective nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

First, we must begin with Dusan Vlahovic who led Serbia towards a 2-0 victory over Montenegro with a personal brace. The bomber started his evening on the bench, but his manager resorted to his services immediately following the interval.

The 23-year-old now has three strikes to his name in his two appearances in the qualifiers. For his part, Filip Kostic had returned to Turin prior to the encounter after sustaining a slight knock.

In Dublin, Adrien Rabiot started the match for France who prevailed over the Republic of Ireland with a solitary goal from Benjamin Pavard. The Juventus midfielder remained on the pitch for 81 minutes before leaving his place for Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to ilBianconero, the 27-year-old registered some impressive stats. He won three tackles from four attempts, while prevailing in all four areal dues.

Elsewhere, Wojciech Szczesny preserved a clean sheet as Poland beat Albania with a single goal.

As for the youngsters, Nicolò Fagioli produced a masterclass for Italy U21 who earned a friendly victory over Ukraine in a 3-1 result. The young midfielder provided the assist for Matteo Lovato’s opener while also hitting the post with an outrageous freekick from an extremely tight angle.

Finally, Kenan Yildiz contributed with a goal for Turkey U21 who beat their Kosovan counterparts.