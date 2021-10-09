International roundup: Ramsey the hero and villain – De Ligt remains on the bench

On Friday, several key European qualification fixtures were contended as the road to Qatar 2022 is heating up.

According to JuveNews, two Juventus players could have taken part in the action yesterday, but only one saw the field.

That’s because Matthijs de Ligt remained on the bench during Netherlands’ 1-0 away victory at Latvia, as Louis Van Gaal once again favored the more experienced defensive duo of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Inter’s Stefan de Vrij.

The Dutch earned a tough win thanks to Davy Klaassen’s first half strike, but it proved to be a vital one as the Oranje took advantage of Norway’s draw against Turkey to put themselves in the lead at Group G by two points.

On the other hand, Aaron Ramsey had a much more eventful evening. The Bianconeri midfielder broke the deadlock for Wales with a cool finish in a crucial away fixture against the Czech Republic.

However, the match eventually ended 2-2, with the Juventus man arguably being one of the culprits behind the Czech’s second goal, as his back pass to his goalkeeper culminated in a an own goal by the latter.

Belgium sit comfortably on top of Group E with 16 points, while Wales and the Czech republic continue to fight for a place in the playoffs. They both have 8 points at the moment, but the British nation has an extra match in hand.