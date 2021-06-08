“Inter’s cycle is already over” – Former Juventus midfielder makes bold statement

Between 2008 and 2011, Mohamed Lamine Sissoko was a Juventus player. Even though that period was far from being a successful one for the club, but the retired midfielder is apparently still fond of the Bianconeri.

The former Mali international is a well-travelled player, and had stints with the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint Germain, before retiring due to recurring injury problems

In a recent interview with JuveNews.eu, the former Bianconeri player claimed that Inter’s cycle is already over after the departure of their former manager Antonio Conte right after sealing the club’s first Scudetto title in eleven years.

“In my opinion, Juve had already achieved their goal by qualifying for the Champions League. However, at the same time I also believe that Allegri is the right man to win again , he has already done it at Juve and knows how to do it again.

“Inter’s cycle is already over. Conte has gone away and some mechanisms have been broken, now they also risk losing a very important player like Hakimi because of the financial problems they have. I’m curious to see what they will do with Inzaghi because he is a very good coach but I don’t think they can repeat what they did last year”

Sissoko was asked who will be the untouchable players at Juventus following Allegri’s arrival, and had to choose between PSG’s Mauro Icardi and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

“Now a new cycle begins at Juve. Allegri will certainly want new players and quality, so I think that the big players will almost all be confirmed. Juve is a team that is looking for young talents and in my opinion some market hits could arrive.

“Icardi had some difficulties this year but he knows Serie A very well and scored many goals. But if I had to make a choice, I would say Vlahovic because I like him a lot and he is younger.”

The former Liverpool man gave his input of the potential swap between Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

“Cristiano is Cristiano. In Italy he has shown that at his age he can do whatever he wants on the pitch. I don’t know what Allegri prefers but if Ronaldo wants to stay at Juve then I’d stick with him. He wants to win the Champions League and bring it back to Turin.