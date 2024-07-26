Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a move back to Serie A as Arsenal closes in on a transfer for Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners have previously been reluctant to sell him, but they have softened their stance on his future and are now open to allowing him to leave.

Juve has shown interest in adding Kiwior to their squad and has been waiting for Arsenal to secure Calafiori.

As the Gunners close in on a move for the Euro 2024 star, Italian clubs are stepping up their interest in Kiwior.

Juventus and Inter Milan are the two main Serie A clubs pushing to add the defender to their squads this summer.

Inter appeared to be favourites weeks ago, but that has changed recently. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they are now cooling their interest in his signature.

The Italian champions are focused on other targets, making it easier for Juve to add Kiwior to their group.

However, the Bianconeri also seem to be focusing on other transfer targets at the moment.

Juve FC Says

Kiwior is a fine defender and has undoubtedly improved since he moved to Arsenal, but we must sell some defenders before we sign him.