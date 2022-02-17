Inter’s interest in Juventus man is a serious one

Juventus could lose Paulo Dybala to Inter Milan as he continues to play without a new deal at the club.

The former Palermo man has been in talks with the club over a contract extension for a long time now.

The player and the club want to continue working together, but he would be out of contract at the end of this season.

Juve is now risking losing one of their best players on a free transfer and he could embarrassingly join a rival.

Calciomercato claims the Argentinian is a target for Inter and they are very serious about their interest in him.

The Nerazzurri is desperate to become the top club in Italy and will look to convince him to make the move to Milan.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is an important member of our first-team squad and he still has so much to offer to us.

However, the club is looking to lower its wage bill and offer reasonable salaries to its players.

This has been one reason Dybala’s contract saga has dragged on. Hopefully, both parties will find a new agreement when they sit to continue negotiations again.