Juventus are reportedly looking to take advantage of Inter’s desire to sign Nico Paz and snatch the services of Davide Frattesi.

The Italy international is a longtime transfer target for the Bianconeri as they have been following him since his big breakthrough at Sassuolo. However, it was the Nerazzurri who prevailed in the race to sign him in the summer of 2023.

However, the 25-year-old has been unable to carve himself a starting role in Simone Inzaghi’s lineup due to the steep competition for starting roles, especially from the likes of Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Piotr Zielinski.

Therefore, Frattesi has been tipped to leave the club, with some claiming he was close to making a return to Roma last January. While that move didn’t materialise, a summer exit could be a more plausible solution, especially if his situation at Appiano Gentile doesn’t drastically improve over the next few months.

According to IlBianconero, Inter’s pursuit of Paz could be another factor that pushes Frattesi out of the door.

The 20-year-old Spaniard has been absolutely sensational for Como this season. He has already produced six goals and five assists in his debut campaign in Serie A.

Even though Real Madrid have the upper hand thanks to a buy-back clause and a 50% sell-on fee, the youngster knows he has more chance of earning playing time at Inter.

But in order to launch an onslaught for Paz, the Italian champions will have to raise funds by giving up some of their assets, and the source believes Frattesi would be the ideal profile to offload due to his current situation.

Finding suitors for the Roman midfielder shouldn’t be a difficult task, as the report insists Juventus are still monitoring the situation closely. The Bianconeri still consider him the missing piece in their midfield jigsaw.

Hence, it remains to be seen if the two arch-rivals would be willing to do business with one another next summer.