Inter’s risky Skriniar bet proves Juventus made the right call on De Ligt

In the current day and age, the power on the market lies within the hands of the top stars and their super-agents. Now surely the clubs can still get their way on some occasions, but their era of pure dominance is long gone.

Nowadays, a club can spend a fortune on a player, only to see him walk away for free after a few years.

Therefore, it’s better for a club to anticipate such scenario by selling its prized asset once they sense danger.

That is exactly what Juventus managed to do last summer by offloading Matthijs de Ligt when Bayern Munich stepped forward with a tempting offer in hand.

On the other hand, Inter made a mess out of Milan Skriniar’s transfer to PSG. The Ligue 1 champions were offering around 60 million euros for the Slovakian, whose contract will expire at the end of the season.

As Massimo Pavan explains in his TuttoJuve column, the Nerazzurri might have to accept an offer in the region of 25-30 million in January to avoid losing their defender for free in the summer.

Juve FC say

It was always evident from de Ligt’s statements that he wasn’t going to linger in Turin for too long. So the decision to sell him while his price is high was spot-on from the Bianconeri’s part.

On the other hand, Inter were holding out for a larger offer for Skriniar, even though 60 millions should have been more than sufficient.

To add insult to injury, de Ligt’s sale allowed Juventus to overtake Inter in the race for Gleison Bremer.