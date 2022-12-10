Investigators examining 22 operations conducted by Juventus

Although Juventus were acquitted in the Prisma investigation earlier this year, the club is now facing a larger storm with new accusations surfacing to the scene.

The dire financial and legal situation prompted the entire board of directors to resign last week.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the prosecutor’s office has highlighted 22 suspicious operations conducted by Juventus on the transfer market.

The source understands that the investigators are carefully examining theses deals as the club may have allegedly registered capital gains by heavily inflating the transfer values of the players involved.

The long list mostly dates back to Fabio Paratici’s reign as sporting director between 2018 and 2020.

This includes the infamous exchange with Barcelona between Arthur Melo and Arthur Pjanic and even the Danilo-Cancelo swap deal with Manchester City.

Here is the full list of the 22 suspicious transfers as published by the source:

– Audero to Sampdoria.

– Exchange Spinazzola-Pellegrini with Roma.

– Exchange Bonucci-Caldara with Milan.

– Sturaro to Genoa, with Zanimacchia to Juve

– Kameraj and Macek to Lugano, Masciangelo and Vlasenko to Juve.

– Andersson to Sion, Cotter to the Bianconeri.

– Pjanic-Arthur exchange with Barcelona.

– Cancelo-Danilo exchange with Manchester City.

– Pablo Moreno to Manchester City, Felix Correia to Juventus.

– Exchange Matheus Pereira Da Silva-Marques Mendez with Barcelona.

– Exchange Sene-Hajdari with Basel.

– Exchange Loria-Gori with Pisa.

– Lanini-Minelli exchange with Parma.

– Francofonte, Stoppa and Gerbi to Sampdoria, Vrioni to Juve.

– Masciangelo-Brunori exchange with Pescara.

– Bandeira Da Fonseca to Amiens with Nzouango to Juve.

– Emre Can to Borussia Dortmund.

– Bricklayer to Atalanta.

– Petrelli and Portanova to Genoa, Rovella to Juve.

– Tongya to Marseille, Akè to Juventus.

– Monzialo to Lugano, Lungoyi to Juve.

– Exchange Parodi-De Marino with Pro Vercelli