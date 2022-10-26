Investigators find a private agreement between Juventus and Ronaldo worth 20m euros

Juventus has been investigated for what operatives believe was a private financial agreement between the club and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese attacker was on the books of the Bianconeri between 2018 and 2021 and was one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Juve had suffered financial losses during the covid-19 pandemic and announced some of its players had deferred their salaries.

Ronaldo was one of them, but investigators did not believe he deferred or forfeited any of his wages.

However, they had no proof to back them up and did several searches to justify what they believed.

Lawyer offices and others were searched to find the agreement between the Bianconeri and the Portuguese attacker.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals they eventually found an agreement between both parties in the “Cristiano Ronaldo card”.

It claims it is worth 20m euros and Juve will now have to answer questions about it.

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo’s transfer to this club looks like the worst financial mistake we have made in recent seasons.

Even after he left the club, it is still in trouble because of his time as one of its players.

Hopefully, these accusations are false and the club can defend itself in the courts.