Investigators reveal the real values of Rovella, Audero and other Juventus operations

In addition to the club’s problems on the pitch, Juventus began their campaign with legal issues as the Bianconeri were amongst a host of Italian clubs embroiled in an investigation regarding alleged false accounting.

Public prosecutors have highlighted a long list of suspicious deals where the players’ values had been allegedly exaggerated, as the clubs attempted to register capital gains in unlawful manners.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the office of FIGC prosecutors has released a long report regarding the investigation.

The good news for Juventus is that the two exchange deals regarding the transfers of Danilo, Cancelo (with Manchester City), Arthur and Miralem Pjanic (with Barcelona) have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

However, other smaller operations allegedly contained false values.

In January 2021, Juventus traded the services of Manolo Portanova to that of Genoa’s Nicolò Rovella.

The source claims that Rovella’s value was only 6 million euros, rather than the officially reported 18 millions. As for Portanova, he only cost the Grifone two millions instead of ten.

Moreover, Emil Audero’s transfer from Juventus to Sampdoria was worth 13 millions rather than the reported 20 millions.

Finally, Pablo Moreno’s switch from Turin to Manchester City cost only two millions, contrary to the reported ten millions.

It remains to be seen what punishments will the club be facing if convicted with these charges.