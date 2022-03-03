Rovella
Club News

Investigators reveal the real values of Rovella, Audero and other Juventus operations

March 3, 2022 - 7:00 am

In addition to the club’s problems on the pitch, Juventus began their campaign with legal issues as the Bianconeri were amongst a host of Italian clubs embroiled in an investigation regarding alleged false accounting.

Public prosecutors have highlighted a long list of suspicious deals where the players’ values had been allegedly exaggerated, as the clubs attempted to register capital gains in unlawful manners.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the office of FIGC prosecutors has released a long report regarding the investigation.

The good news for Juventus is that the two exchange deals regarding the transfers of Danilo, Cancelo (with Manchester City), Arthur and Miralem Pjanic (with Barcelona) have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

However, other smaller operations allegedly contained false values.

In January 2021, Juventus traded the services of Manolo Portanova to that of Genoa’s Nicolò Rovella.

The source claims that Rovella’s value was only 6 million euros, rather than the officially reported 18 millions. As for Portanova, he only cost the Grifone two millions instead of ten.

Moreover, Emil Audero’s transfer from Juventus to Sampdoria was worth 13 millions rather than the reported 20 millions.

Finally, Pablo Moreno’s switch from Turin to Manchester City cost only two millions, contrary to the reported ten millions.

It remains to be seen what punishments will the club be facing if convicted with these charges.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

nedved

Video – Nedved’s strike against Inter is the Goal of the Day

March 3, 2022
Vlahovic

Juventus star amongst the Best XI players in Serie A round 27

March 3, 2022
Sirigu

Lazio could pip Juventus for experienced Italian goalkeeper

March 3, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.