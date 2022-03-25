Club News

Investigators start questioning Juventus players as they continue probing the club

March 25, 2022 - 1:00 pm

The investigation into Juventus’ business continues as prosecutors remain confident that the Bianconeri are guilty of false accounting and they will do everything to prove their case.

They have gone through different measures to find something dirty about Juve’s business dealings and have recently raided law offices in different cities.

That isn’t enough and they have now started questioning some of the club’s players.

Calciomercato says Paulo Dybala was questioned for around three hours yesterday and everything he spoke to the investigators about is confidential, he cannot reveal it to anyone.

It adds that the former Palermo man will not be the last Bianconeri player that will be questioned and more of them are expected to answer questions in the coming days.

Juve FC Says

These investigators seem to have some information no one else knows about the case, and that is keeping them going.

They will, however, need to find proof to back up whatever info they have and that is one reason they have remained keen to get to the bottom of the issue.

The Bianconeri have maintained that they have done nothing wrong and this means we should not worry about the ongoing investigations.

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn March 25, 2022 at 2:58 pm

    always trying to find dirt, I bet no other club gets `investigated` as we do and do a lot worse. The disconnect is manufactured, and the lack of sympathy for the azzurri`s loss is also there.

