Investigators turn to clubs who did questionable business with Juventus

Investigators are now targeting clubs that have done suspicious business with Juventus in the last few seasons as they continue to investigate the Bianconeri.

Juve has several partnerships with other clubs which sometimes make them favourites to win the race to sign their players.

This is completely normal, but in the scope of this investigation, the prosecutors might consider them to have signed players under or over their value because of their relationship with the clubs.

A report on Football Italia reveals Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Empoli and Udinese are likely to be affected if the prosecutors push to implicate all their business partners.

Juve FC Says

Prosecutors of this case are just running wild as they seek to ensure they prove we have done something wrong, no matter how little it is.

We have maintained that we did nothing wrong and some of the findings in this investigation confirm that.

There is absolutely nothing wrong in having a relationship with another club which benefits both parties and this will certainly not be a problem for the Bianconeri.

Thankfully, the players are returning to training ahead of the season’s restart because this legal battle has become boring now.

We need some on-field action to distract us from all of it and get us excited about the season.