Juventus F.C Gianluigi Buffon waves after the match against Roma during their 2017 International Champions Cup match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts July 30, 2017 . / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Louis Thomas Buffon, son of legendary Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, has now earned his maiden senior call-up at Pisa.

While his father is arguably the best shot-stopper in history, the 17-year-old is a left winger who is occasionally deployed as a striker.

Despite his tender age, the teenager has been showing his worth for the club’s Primavera squad (U20) this season. He has thus far made 18 appearances in the Primavera 2, scoring four goals in the process.

So after standing out with the U20 side, Pisa head coach Pippo Inzaghi has decided to hand the young man his first senior call-up, adding him to the squad that will travel to take on Cesena on Sunday afternoon, explains IlBianconero. The contest kicks off at 17:15 CET.

Now it remains to be seen if the teenager will be granted his Serie B debut today. The Buffons are no strangers to burning the stages, as Gigi made his Serie A debut for Parma at the age of 17.

Moreover, Inzaghi’s men currently sit second in the Serie B standings, as they continue to push for a promotion to the top flight. Hence, the young Buffon might have the chance to play in the first division next season.

Perhaps Juventus will be keeping an eye on the promising winger, as they’ve been keen to add some of the best young talents in Italy and Europe to their youth system since establishing the Next Gen squad in 2018.

Furthermore, the Bianconeri already have a knack for poaching second-generations stars, especially whose fathers had plied their trade at Juventus during their heyday, like Khephren Thuram and Alfonso Montero.

Therefore, signing another Buffon would certainly be an enticing prospect for the Serie A giants. The iconic goalkeeper spent 19 years in Turin. His original stint lasted between 2001 and 2018, and then returned in 2019 for another two campaigns.