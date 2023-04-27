Inzaghi insists Inter Milan deserved to beat to Juventus

Simone Inzaghi has commented on Inter Milan’s win against Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-final return leg and admits his team had to win the match.

Both clubs played out a 1-1 draw in Turin after a late Romelu Lukaku leveller and both sides had the same chance in Milan.

Inter won by a single goal and they started the match as the better side, which made Inzaghi insist they deserved to win.

He said via Football Italia:

“It was a wonderful evening, a lot of fair play, both teams played an intense match from start to finish. Clearly, my team deserved the Final over the two legs. We are very happy, as we wanted to return to Rome at all costs.

Juve FC Says

Inter started the game as the much better side and we can say they deserved to win the fixture.

Our boys have to start doing better in games against top opponents if we are serious about ending this term on a positive note.

Our remaining games are all important and if we do not arrest this domestic slump fast enough, we could be out of the top four before we know it.

We look forward to how the boys react to this setback when they step on the pitch next.