Inzaghi replies to Allegri’s comment on Inter Milan’s strength

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has responded to Max Allegri’s comments about his team’s strength.

Juventus and Inter will face each other this weekend in arguably the biggest match in the Italian top flight.

Both clubs have underperformed for much of this term domestically, which has resulted in their placement outside the top four.

The game offers Juve the chance to overtake Inter on the table and Allegri had earlier said the Nerazzurri were a strong team.

However, during his press conference, Inzaghi fired back via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri says Inter are strong? Everyone has an opinion of him, Allegri has been saying it since last year so I think it’s his thought. I said mine on Juve: they had some problems but he has two very strong teams and in addition he is throwing young players on repeat. He has the longest squad in Serie A and young people who are resources.”

Juve FC Says

Inter and Juve have a strong squad and this war of words is a deliberate attempt by each manager to take the pressure off their team.

Allegri would love his players to consider themselves underdogs in the game and the same can be said of Inzaghi.

However, both managers will field their best men for the fixture tomorrow, hoping to win.

Our players know the importance of winning this game and we expect them to give their all on the pitch to achieve victory.