Inter Milan may be considered the favourites for their upcoming clash with Juventus, but Nerazzurri manager Simone Inzaghi believes the two sides are evenly matched. As two of Italy’s most storied football clubs, Inter and Juve are widely regarded as the main contenders for the Scudetto this season, setting up a highly anticipated showdown. Even though Juve will be missing several key players due to injuries and the perception that Inter has a stronger squad—bolstered by the players who helped secure last season’s Serie A title—Inzaghi insists that this will be a balanced encounter.

Reflecting on the history and intensity of this rivalry, Inzaghi highlighted the close nature of recent meetings between the teams. As quoted by Il Bianconero, he stated: “Tomorrow will be my eleventh match between Inter and Juve, there is always great balance, two of them even ended in extra time. It will be a very balanced match, they are the best in Europe for goals conceded. They have a good team and an excellent coach who I like a lot, they have made targeted and high-level investments. Tomorrow we will have to play a great Inter match.”

Inzaghi’s comments underline the competitive nature of this fixture, where no team can afford to be complacent. Juventus, under new manager Thiago Motta, have shown resilience this season despite facing challenges, such as their first loss of the campaign against Stuttgart in the Champions League. Motta’s side will be eager to bounce back and prove that they can compete with the best, especially given their solid defensive record.

For Juventus, preparing well for this match will be crucial, as they aim to overcome the odds and secure a positive result. Inter, on the other hand, will need to bring their A-game and treat Juve as serious contenders if they hope to come away with all three points or even a draw. While Inter may be seen as the stronger team on paper, the unpredictability of the Derby d’Italia often defies expectations, making it an encounter where anything can happen.