Inzaghi says Inter Milan wants to do better than Juventus in Europe

Inter Milan manager Simeone Inzaghi has used Juventus as an example of Italian clubs struggling in Europe as his team prepares to face FC Porto in the Champions League.

Juve has been dismal in Europe this season after exiting the UCL at the group stages and failing to win their first Europa League knockout game against Nantes.

Italian clubs haven’t done well on the European stage for some time apart from AS Roma winning the Conference League last season.

Most are struggling this term and Inter hopes they can progress in Europe’s top club competition.

Speaking ahead of the match, Inzaghi said via Il Bianconero: “180 minutes, we know this is the first round and we play it at home. We want to do a race of race and determination, we face an opponent of great value and who has always done very well against the Italians. We have seen against Milan, against Lazio, also against Juve. We hope to do better and reverse the trend”.

Juve FC Says

If we beat Nantes very well, our confidence will improve and our chances of beating our next opponent will get better as well.

However, if we enter that game the same way we played the initial fixture, then we can forget about securing passage to the next round of the Europa League because it was simply too poor.