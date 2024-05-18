People who defend Max Allegri’s tenure often point out that he won the Coppa Italia and qualified the team for the Champions League this season.

This means he achieved the goals set by the club at the beginning of the season.

However, many forget that Juve only qualified for the Champions League because Italy has five participants in the competition next season.

The Bianconeri also won the Coppa Italia because most of the tougher opponents, like Inter Milan, were eliminated earlier, giving them an easier path to the final.

While it is fair to say Allegri ended his tenure on a high note, winning the latest Coppa Italia was not enough to erase the shortcomings of the last few months.

Speaking on his dismissal, journalist Giovanni Guardalà said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Today, Juve is arithmetically in the top 5, not in the Champions League, the performance in the second round has been disastrous, the certainty of the ranking has only recently been achieved, Juve has not done much in the last 15 games. fifth place. Italian Cup? The single match is irrelevant, it cannot erase 4 disastrous months. Di Matteo won the Champions League, but he didn’t have a great career.”

Allegri ended his spell on a bright note, but the gaffer knows his spell was poor, and that ending came too late to save his job.

We needed a change and will get it now that a new man is coming to fill the role he left behind.