Samuel Iling-Junior’s growth as one of Juventus’ most promising young talents continues to impress. The Englishman made his breakthrough into the first team last season, impressing with some fine performances as a substitute. As a result of his excellent displays, he earned a permanent promotion to the senior squad.

Heading into the upcoming season, Iling-Junior remains focused and determined to secure a significant role within the team. He participated in the club’s pre-season camp in the United States, displaying his commitment to his development.

However, despite his potential, Juventus is open to the idea of him leaving the club if a suitable offer arises. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the club is willing to entertain the possibility of a transfer if an interested party meets their financial expectations.

On the other hand, there is strong admiration for the player from Max Allegri, who sees great potential in Iling-Junior and is considering a potential position change for him. The manager believes that the talented youngster possesses the versatility to excel in different roles and is particularly interested in exploring his potential in the midfield.

Overall, Iling-Junior’s journey at Juventus continues to be one of promise and potential, with both the club and the manager recognising his talent and looking forward to his future development.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is one of the finest youngsters in our current squad and it would be great if we can keep him in the side.

However, we also know that every player has a price, so we will understand if the club decides it wants to offload the youngster.

For now, we need to find the best role for him in the team so that he can continue to perform well and develop into a top player.