Is Allegri living on his past glory? FIFA delegate thinks he may be doing so

Max Allegri won league titles in each of his previous five seasons as Juventus’ manager.

He also reached the final of the Champions League twice with the Bianconeri, which was more than enough to make him one of the best managers in the world.

When they replaced him with Maurizio Sarri in 2019, fans were baffled because he had been so successful.

After two managers and two seasons, he was brought back to the club last summer, but things haven’t been positive since then.

Juve is struggling under his management, and there have been calls for him to be sacked.

It is hard to ignore what he has done in the past, and FIFA delegate Evelina Christillin believes he is resting on his laurels now.

She told La Gazzetta Dello Sport as quoted by Football Italia: “My fondness and respect for Allegri are not up for debate, but I did expect something more. The time to settle down has been and gone.

Adding: “I knew Allegri would need time, but when you see a 1-1 draw with Bologna scraped in the final minutes, it does make you think.

“I remembered Allegri having more hunger, so now he remains a great coach, but seems to be resting on his laurels a little bit. We were accustomed to 1-0 wins and were happy with those, now we aren’t so much.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri cannot rest on his laurels for too long because it will eventually get him the sack.

The club will likely give him more time to get the team back to the top, and that is because of what he has achieved before.

However, it wouldn’t take long before they inevitably fire him if this team continues to perform worse than it did last season.