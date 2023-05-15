Is Allegri preparing for more deducted points for Juventus?

Juventus manager Max Allegri seems to be preparing for them to lose more points after his latest comments.

The Bianconeri were deducted 15 points earlier in the season, but it was temporarily reversed, which enabled them to move back inside the top four.

Reports claim the club will still be punished upon a review of the case and it seems Allegri is preparing for that, Football Italia reveals.

The Bianconeri gaffer was keen to stress the need to strengthen their hold on the second place after they beat Cremonese in the league yesterday.

He said via the report:

“We need to consolidate second place on the pitch,”

Juve FC Says

We are one of the top sides in Europe and simply must play in the Champions League next season, so the boys must earn enough points to drown out any future deductions, albeit if the 15 points deduction is reinstated then there is no chance of top four, the deduction would have to be a lower number of either six or on the outside, nine points.

The boys have shown they have the capacity to beat any opponent and we need to win our remaining games of the season domestically and in Europe for us to stand a good chance to play in the next Champions League.