Is Allegri underrated? These coaching stats say so.

Football lovers often portrayed Max Allegri in a negative light, partly because his team doesn’t play positive football.

The Livorno-born boss is a pragmatic manager, and sometimes you might not enjoy the way his team plays.

However, it works for them, and he won five consecutive league titles during his first spell as the manager of Juve.

His return has been frustrating, and it is easy to think he is one of the worst managers around right now.

However, Besoccer via Tutto Sport compiled a list of the best managers in European football who have managed in at least 50 matches, and Allegri came third by winning percentages.

The Juve boss has won 68.77% of his matches as a manager. Only Carlo Ancelotti (74.25%) and Pep Guardiola (72.67%) have won more than him.

He has also lost just 14.51% of his matches in that time as well, and that makes him one of the best managers in the world.

Juve FC Says

If you started watching Juventus struggle in this campaign, it is easy to think that they have a terrible manager at the helm.

However, Allegri is just having a poor season, and it could be attributed to the poor quality of his squad.

When the club adds new players to it in the summer, we will see a much improved Juve side in the next campaign.