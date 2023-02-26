Is Andrea Agnelli jealous of the success of the Premier League?

Andrea Agnelli has broken his silence with an interview and touched on a number of subjects.

The former Juventus president is probably looking to get back into the football world after leaving his post as the club’s leader.

One of the subjects he touched on in the interview was the Super League, which he unsuccessfully led some European clubs to create.

Only three of the original twelve founding members have continued to support it and one of them is the black and whites.

Agnelli still believes the idea is vital to European football and it now seems it is being motivated by jealousy towards the English game, as reported by Calciomercato.

They report him saying:

“Only the Premier League grows and grows – and it is already a glorified Superleague”.

Juve FC Says

The Premier League is the best and most prominent in the world, which is why it is financially successful.

Other countries have tried to achieve similar success, but it hasn’t worked and the Super League could help.

But not every club or country has embraced it, with some believing it is just a selfish idea from its protagonists.

The Premier League is a carefully created product and will continue to shine, so the Super League supporters must find a way to create their own success.