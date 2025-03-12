Rumours continue to swirl around Andrea Agnelli’s potential return to Juventus, with fresh reports shedding more light on the situation.

Agnelli, who served as the club’s chairman for 13 years, oversaw one of the most successful eras in Juventus’ history, winning an incredible 19 trophies during his tenure. Under his leadership, the club also introduced key structural changes, including the creation of the Next Gen team and the JMedical Centre, both of which have played vital roles in Juve’s long-term development.

However, after resigning alongside the rest of the board, Agnelli’s departure paved the way for Juventus’ parent company, Exor, to take a firmer grip on the club’s direction. Since then, Cristiano Giuntoli has assumed a key role as sporting director, seemingly holding the most influence in Turin.

Despite stepping away from his position, it has always been clear that Agnelli remains deeply connected to Juventus, and now, reports indicate that he is actively looking for a way back. According to Il Bianconero, the former chairman is exploring the possibility of gathering a team of investors to buy Exor’s shares in the club.

This move would be unprecedented, as Juventus has been under Agnelli family control for decades, with Exor acting as its financial backbone. If Andrea Agnelli were to succeed in this ambitious plan, it would essentially mean he is buying the club from his own family—an idea that seems highly unlikely given Exor’s repeated denials of any intention to sell.

Agnelli’s tenure was marked by both highs and lows. His ability to lead Juventus to dominance in Italy and make them a European powerhouse cannot be denied. However, financial and legal troubles also tainted the latter years of his leadership, ultimately leading to his resignation.

For Juventus fans, the question remains: would Agnelli’s return be a blessing or a risk? While his passion for the club is undeniable, Juventus are currently rebuilding under new leadership, and bringing him back could either reignite the club’s glory days or create further instability.

At this stage, Exor remain firm in their stance, but Agnelli’s desire to return suggests that this saga is far from over. It will be interesting to see how this unfolds and whether the former chairman can find a way back into the club he once ruled.