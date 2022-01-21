Is Arthur playing his way into staying at Juventus?

Juventus is open to offloading Arthur Melo in this transfer window and he has serious interest from Arsenal.

The midfielder has struggled to show consistent good form since he moved to Juve in exchange for Miralem Pjanic.

Because he is one of the club’s highest earners, it is disappointing that he is not delivering better performance.

He could still leave the club this month, but has he done enough to get a second chance?

Football Italia reckons he is becoming an important player for the club, judging by the number of minutes he has had recently.

After starting the campaign mostly on the bench, he has seen more football minutes in Juve’s last few matches.

Max Allegri is trusting him more, and that means his departure would leave a huge void that needs to be filled.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has taken too long to become an important player at Juve, considering the chances he has had.

Even now, he struggles to play and when he is on the pitch, it is hard to believe he would score or make an assist.

We need that from our midfielders as we struggle for goals. It is probably best that he leaves so we can replace him with a player who is better suited to the system of Allegri.