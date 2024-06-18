AS Roma is pulling away from the race to sing Federico Chiesa as it seems the attacker will be too expensive for them.

Daniele de Rossi is a fan of the Azzurri star and has asked his employers to sign the winger this summer.

With a year left on his contract at Juventus, it seems there is a good chance that Chiesa will leave the Allianz Stadium.

He struggled under their former manager, and there is no guarantee that things will be different under the new boss.

The attacker hopes he will gain more relevance at Juve next term, but for now, he is fully focused on the Euros.

He wants to help Italy retain their crown and will then consider offers from Roma, Napoli, and Juventus.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims Roma is cooling off their interest in his signature and now feel Napoli’s Matteo Politano and Lyon’s Ernest Nuamah would be more affordable options.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is better than the other options that Roma wants to focus on and we should not reduce our asking price for his signature no matter what happens.

The attacker will hopefully be in fantastic form for Italy at the Euros and might attract new suitors when he returns from the competition.