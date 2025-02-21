Douglas Luiz has been sidelined for Juventus’ last two games due to injury, and the Brazilian midfielder is working hard to recover and return to action as soon as possible. Despite Juventus having a squad full of talented players who are fit and ready to play, Luiz’s absence has been felt. He had just begun to settle into the team and show his quality before injury struck, and his potential remains a key asset for the club.

Luiz is one of Juventus’ most expensive signings, and the club would certainly be keen to get the best out of him once he returns to full fitness. His technical ability and composure in midfield make him a vital player for the Bianconeri, and his presence would undoubtedly strengthen the squad. However, with the midfielder currently sidelined, Juventus cannot rely on him for their upcoming fixtures until he is fully fit and ready to play at his best.

While Juventus has been content with the overall performance of the team, their recent exit from the Champions League at the hands of PSV has left a sense of urgency around their next match against Cagliari. The fans are eager for a return to winning ways, but it seems unlikely that Juventus will rush Luiz back into the starting XI for this crucial game, given the uncertainty surrounding his fitness.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A report from Il Bianconero highlights that Luiz’s fitness remains a concern, with the midfielder training away from the rest of the squad in the latest session. This suggests that his recovery is still in progress, and it may take some time before he is ready to play again. Juventus must be careful not to rush Luiz back too quickly, as pushing him into action before he is fully healed could risk aggravating his injury and leading to a longer spell on the sidelines.

It would be wise for Juventus to allow Luiz the necessary time to recover fully and avoid putting unnecessary strain on him. A rushed return could result in further setbacks, which would only harm the team in the long run. Therefore, the club should prioritise Luiz’s long-term fitness and not risk his well-being for the sake of immediate success.