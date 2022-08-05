Is Dusan Vlahovic in shape for the new season?

Preseason is one of the most important times of the year for every football club.

It is especially key because it prepares the team and the players for the campaign ahead.

Juve has been working hard to prepare for the 2022/2023 year in the best possible manner.

The Bianconeri have just returned from a tour of the USA, where they played three matches.

Most of their squad members were involved in all the games, but some couldn’t. One such person was Dusan Vlahovic.

The striker is the club’s main goal scorer, and they expect him to be key for them in this campaign.

However, the Serbian started preseason with an injury he has been nursing since the back end of last season.

He featured as the Bianconeri beat their under23 side 2-0 recently, but it was clear that he is not in shape for the new season.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the former Fiorentina man is late in condition, and he has 10 more days to get in shape before the new season begins.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic’s importance to the current Juve team cannot be understated.

The striker is one man who must be in top form for us this season, and he must get in shape soon enough.

If he doesn’t, Moise Kean could start matches ahead of him in this campaign.