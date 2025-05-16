Dusan Vlahovic is entering the final year of his contract at Juventus, placing the club in a difficult position once again, not unlike the situation they faced with Federico Chiesa last summer. At that time, they were compelled to sell Chiesa to Liverpool at a reduced fee to avoid losing him for free at the end of his deal.

Juventus have made several attempts to convince Vlahovic to extend his stay in Turin, but negotiations have hit a major obstacle. The striker is reportedly unwilling to accept a key condition that the club sees as essential to a renewed agreement. Specifically, the Bianconeri cannot match the 12 million euros net per season that the Serbian is set to earn in the final year of his current contract.

Refusal to Lower Salary Demands

Despite efforts to retain him with a lower salary, Vlahovic has shown no intention of accepting a reduced offer. His stance has remained firm, and he appears uninterested in altering his demands to facilitate an extension with the club.

As a result, Juventus have now made him available for transfer. However, the situation is complicated further by the player’s expectations for his next move. According to Tuttojuve, Vlahovic is requesting a minimum of 10 million euros per season from any prospective club. This valuation is proving to be a major stumbling block, as few teams are prepared to meet such high financial demands for the forward.

Juventus Face Transfer Dilemma

The current scenario places Juventus in a precarious position. Without a suitable offer from another club, they face the possibility of retaining Vlahovic for one more season and potentially losing him for nothing at the end of his contract. It is a scenario the Bianconeri are keen to avoid, but their options remain limited due to the financial constraints of other clubs and the striker’s insistence on a high salary.

The ongoing impasse is frustrating for Juventus, who are trying to manage their squad and finances responsibly. The club must now assess whether to hold out for a buyer or prepare to move forward with Vlahovic for one final year.