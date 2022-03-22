Is Dybala getting a Del Piero treatment from Juventus?

Paulo Dybala is now likely to leave Juventus with reports widely claiming that the club will not meet his contract demands.

It is the end of an era that saw the Bianconeri win some important trophies and dominate Italian football.

The former Palermo man has been a good contributor to the club’s success during his time in Turin.

Max Allegri continues to trust him, but his constant injury problems mean he is hardly fit enough to help all the time.

Juve is now set to allow him to leave and Football Italia says the way he is departing the Allianz Stadium is similar to how Alessandro Del Piero left the club.

The former Azzurri star is one of the most important players in Juventus’ history and he helped the club win their last Champions League crown.

He was 37 in 2012, but still an important player for the club under Antonio Conte.

That season, the club announced he would leave without even discussing it with the veteran.

He eventually left the club and has not returned since he did.

Juve FC Says

Del Piero’s treatment is one of the worst ways you can treat a club legend, but it cannot be compared to how the club is dealing with Dybala.

We have tried to give him a deal that reflects the reality of things on the ground, but it is not enough for the Argentinian and the best option is for the club and player to go different ways.

We can only wish him good luck as we usher in a new era at the club.