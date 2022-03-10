Is Dybala leaving Juventus? Meeting with his entourage is cancelled, again

Paulo Dybala might be on his way out of Juventus after the club cancelled the latest scheduled meeting with his entourage.

The attacker’s agent and representatives are in Italy and had been scheduled to meet with the club today.

However, reports via Football Italia claims Juve has postponed it yet again, as the Bianconeri appear willing to lose the former Palermo man.

Dybala remains one of the club’s key players, but his recent constant injuries have raised doubts about offering him a new long-term deal.

Despite interest from other clubs, including Inter Milan, Juventus doesn’t seem worried.

The report says the reason for the postponement has not been revealed, and it remains unclear how soon both parties can meet.

He seemed to have agreed to sign a new deal worth 10m euros per season, including bonuses.

But Juve has withdrawn that offer and will hand him a lower-paid deal now.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been a key player for us and remains trusted by Max Allegri, but not being able to shake off his recent injury struggles could cost him a place in the Juve squad next season.

The club has experienced administrators and we expect them to make the best decision.