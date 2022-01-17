dybala goal
Is Dybala sending the same message as Higuain and Trezeguet did?

January 17, 2022 - 5:30 pm

Paulo Dybala sent an important message to Juventus when he starred into the stands after scoring against Udinese over the weekend.

The attacker has been locked in talks with the Bianconeri over a new deal with negotiations expected to continue next month.

It has not been a very smooth period for both parties, with Juve hopeful that he would accept their latest offer.

That stare into the crowd isn’t new and Calciomercato.it recalls when Gonzalo Higuain did something similar in the Juve shirt.

He had joined the Bianconeri from Napoli. He returned to the Partenopei as a Bianconeri player. When he scored, he pointed to Aurelio De Laurentiis saying: “it is your fault.”

David Trezeguet was also close to leaving Juventus in 2007 after no breakthrough in contract talks.

He scored in the last game of that Serie B season and pointed to the grandstand to signal that the club isn’t doing what it should do to keep him.

The Frenchman would go on to sign a new deal and remain at the club until 2010.

Hopefully, Dybala’s gesture will get Juve’s executive to do what has to be done to keep him for a little longer than this summer.

