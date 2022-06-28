Is Dybala set to miss out on Inter Milan transfer?

Paulo Dybala could be set to miss out on his much-reported move to Inter Milan after they stopped talking to his entourage.

Inter had been installed as favourites to sign the soon-to-be free agent despite interest from other interested parties.

However, progress has not been made recently as the Nerazzurri wants Dybala’s entourage to reduce their demands.

They have turned their attention towards the return of Romelu Lukaku in recent days and that has forced them to put a move for Dybala on ice.

A report on Football Italia claims they haven’t spoken to the attacker’s camp in 10 days, and it could be a sign that the move is falling apart.

It claims Inter has too many attackers and they must sell the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Joaquin Correa before they can add Dybala to the group.

Juve FC Says

Dybala must have thought he would have many clubs battling to sign him when he walked away from Juventus.

However, the harsh reality is that not as many clubs want him in their squad.

Those that want him are also struggling to meet his demands, and he might be forced to eventually lower it to get a move. An action he didn’t want to take to remain at Juve.