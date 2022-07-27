Is Fagioli ready to become a Juventus regular?

Nicolo Fagioli is one of Juventus’ budding youngsters and he looks set to become an important member of their first team in the future.

The midfielder spent the last campaign on loan at Cremonese and he did well.

That move matured him and made him one of the club’s finest youth team products.

He is with the senior group in the United States for their pre-season, and he will hope to impress enough to stay at the club.

However, is it time for Juve to trust him with a first-team place?

Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Il Bianconero, is making a case for him and they believe now that Pogba is injured, the attention should be focused on him.

They write: “Allegri has another certainty: against Sassuolo, on August 15, Rabiot will not be able to play due to disqualification. Fagioli is 21 years old, not a child: if he is ready, if he is strong, there is no need to wait.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is clearly a top talent but is that enough to earn him a place on the Bianconeri team?

The midfielder has a great future ahead of him, but he probably needs another loan spell before we keep him in the group.