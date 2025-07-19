Juventus remain in discussions to offload Dusan Vlahovic during the current transfer window, with Fenerbahce emerging as a potential destination for the Serbian striker.

While several clubs have shown interest in signing Vlahovic, only a limited number are in a financial position to meet his demands. The forward is reportedly seeking a significant salary package in his next contract, comparable to the 12 million euros net he currently earns at Juventus.

From a transfer fee perspective, a move may not prove overly expensive. Juventus are believed to be willing to accept an offer in the region of 20 million euros, a figure considerably lower than the amount they originally invested in the player. However, Vlahovic’s wage expectations have complicated negotiations, as few clubs are prepared to match his current earnings.

Fenerbahce in the Frame

Despite these challenges, Juventus remain optimistic that a deal will be reached, and the club is already exploring potential replacements. Fenerbahce appear to be the most likely suitor at present, with discussions ongoing and the Turkish club reportedly willing to meet some of the striker’s conditions.

In anticipation of Vlahovic’s departure, Juventus are assessing its options for a new striker. One name under consideration is Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund, who may be available during this window. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the Danish forward is among the players Manchester United are open to selling.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Weighing Up the Risk of Replacing Vlahovic

Hojlund previously enjoyed a promising spell with Atalanta in Serie A, which has kept him on Juventus’s radar. A return to Italy could offer him the opportunity to rediscover his form, but the decision to sign him would not be without risk.

If Juventus do part ways with Vlahovic, it will be essential to recruit a striker capable of consistently delivering goals. Hojlund has struggled to find form at Manchester United, and there remains uncertainty as to whether he can perform at the level required. While his potential is evident, his recent performances suggest there is only a limited chance he would provide an immediate and reliable solution for Juventus.