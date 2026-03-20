Every time you watch Juventus play with Jonathan David leading the line, it does not appear that they have the right man up front. This explains why they were keen to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, six months after he joined them as a free agent.

We can forgive the club’s officials for signing him because he performed well at Lille OSC, and they never believed they would have to replace Igor Tudor with Luciano Spalletti. The former Napoli manager is now in charge and has made it abundantly clear that he believes Dusan Vlahovic is a far superior striker to David.

Juve will reflect and question what they were thinking when they believed David could replace the Serbian. In France, he scored numerous goals, and several clubs were interested in signing him, so many of us thought he could succeed in Turin.

His time at the club has been brief, but there appears to be little room for improvement if you watch him closely, perhaps unless Juve appoints his Lille manager, who previously got the best out of him.

The striker has received regular game time since Vlahovic was injured in November, yet he has scored just five league goals all season.

Juventus must qualify for next season’s Champions League; failure to do so would have significant consequences for the club. Financially, the impact would be substantial, and it becomes more difficult to attract high-quality players without participation in Europe’s premier competition.

Additionally, the teams that do qualify for the Champions League are in a stronger position to perform in Serie A, simply because they have greater financial resources to invest in new players and can offer higher salaries.

Signing David, among others, was intended to enhance Juventus’ chances of qualifying for the Champions League, and to date, it appears to have failed in that regard.

Backing David to score has not proven to be a fruitful endeavour; however, using trusted sports betting sites in Canada analyzed by Covers.com would have at least secured you some value following the Canadian in the goalscoring markets.

They say that defences win you trophies; that may well be true, but defences on their own are not enough. Balance must come to the fore, and if you have a misfiring frontline, it becomes far more difficult to achieve your season’s goals.

All big, successful clubs have a top man up front. Juventus have a history of just that, but not necessarily this season, and the difference between success and failure inevitably comes down to a lack of goals from your main strikers.

Juve dominate opponents and create numerous chances under Spalletti, with his attacking approach frequently causing problems for defences. However, they have lacked a clinical finisher to convert opportunities, despite David leading the line.

Juve regard him as one of their most important players, and he is among the stars they have relied upon since the start of 2026, but he may have reached the end of the road.

His current goal drought, spanning six consecutive matches, has included some glaring misses, which have proved costly as Juve has won just one of those games.

If Vlahovic had been leading the line in those matches, the outcomes would have been very different from what they are now.

As matters stand, Spalletti expects a new striker in the summer, and Juve will attempt to retain DV9, which is a clear indication that David is no longer required at the Allianz Stadium.

That said, the Bianconeri’s attempts to agree a new deal with Vlahovic have proven difficult, and perhaps that, in some way, is affecting David—who knows?

Perhaps David feels unwanted or not as appreciated as he expected to be. Maybe he believed that Vlahovic was certain to leave and that the focus would be entirely on himself.

It is possible that Juventus’ efforts to secure Vlahovic on a new contract are signalling to David that he is not seen as the main man, which is affecting his confidence.

The Canadian has missed his opportunity to establish himself at a major club, and the Old Lady will expect him to recognise the writing on the wall and instruct his agent to secure a new club in the summer.

Of course, David and his agent could decide to sit it out if Juventus do decide his time is up at the club, but that would have a knock-on effect on his career and his value, making him less attractive to clubs in the future.

Juventus, for their part, will want to realise as much as they can from his sale, however, not performing at a huge club like Juventus hardly advertises David’s talent.

The Canadian may well come good in the final weeks of the season and help drive Juventus to a successful conclusion of the campaign, but the truth is that there is little confidence he will manage to achieve that.