“Is it logical to invite the enemy to your house?” – Sacchi criticizes Allegri’s approach

Throughout it’s history, Italian football had always been associated with rigid and defensive-minded managers who firmly believe in “the end justifies the means” motto.

Nevertheless, Arrigo Sacchi was a pioneer during his time, introducing a progressive style of football which was am uncommon one for Italians.

Therefore, it’s safe to say that the legendary Milan manager didn’t particularly enjoy the spectacle when Juventus and Inter clashed heads in the Coppa Italia final.

The former Italy manager criticized Inter’s approach after taking the lead, which allowed the Old Lady to turn the result upside-down in the second half.

However. Sacchi reserved his most scathing remarks for Max Allegri who committed the same sin. The tactician reverted to defense at 2-1, and even introduced a third defender in Leonardo Bonucci.

Of course the final result proved him wrong, and the retired manager compared this approach to inviting enemies to one’s house.

“Juventus had five players in defense after taking the lead, and they only thought about defending without ever attacking Inter in the spaces,” said Sacchi to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“Here’s my question: Is it logical to invite the enemy to your house? I think it is more effective to keep him away. We still believe in this approach, as many teams still behave in this manner.”