Is it time for a mass overhaul at Juventus? (Opinion)

We have witnessed our beautiful Old Lady losing grip on Italian football in recent years, and this year will hit Juventus the hardest.

We have been eliminated before the semi-finals of the Champions League for the fourth consecutive year, while our grip domestically has been weaker and weaker each time.

We look highly likely to give up the first Serie A title in 10 years, albeit in a campaign marred by injuries, absences due to Coronavirus, and in a season where we have been forced to play every three apart from when there is an international break, where the players still have to play every three days!

While the club hasn’t had it easy since September, Andrea Pirlo has impressed in spells. Masterminding key victories, and instilling some impressive ideals within the squad which has brought life to a number of players.

Juventus have a bright future with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, who is still settling into the club, Federico Chiesa who has already earned his stripes, Matthijs de Ligt who is a young leader at the back, and the likes of Weston McKennie, Arthur, Rabiot and Bentancur all in midfield who have the potential to get to the top under the right coaching.

The club committed to a project under Pirlo, and I can’t imagine there will be a better time to overhaul the squad than this summer.

Our finances may not be the best, thanks to the losses of matchday income and with the losses likely to be incurred by our struggles in Serie A and the CL also likely to play a role.

While Ronaldo’s influence on the team and on the pitch is up for debate, this summer will likely be our only chance to cash-in on his signature. His contract is up in 2022, and his astronomical (and deserved) wage could be invested elsewhere.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci have been loyal servants, but if this season has taught you anything, it is that age is real. The pair have missed a combined 30 matches due to injury already this season (according to Transfermarkt.com), and we simply cannot afford to juggle their continual issues as well as the normal struggles that our other players endure throughout the campaign.

You would hope that next season will see a return to a more regular playing schedule, but the above trio will all be an extra year older also.

I know we love our players, but at what point do we start risking their memories by continuing to pursue to use our beloved stars?

If Andrea Pirlo is bringing in new ideas and philosophies, maybe he should be able to do it without having his former team-mates influencing his selection from the dressing room.

Is it time to move on Leo and Chiellini? Should we cash-in on Cristiano? What’s peoples thoughts on Buffon staying on as back-up?

Patrick