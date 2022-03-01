Is it time to give Fabio Miretti a chance to prove himself?

Due to the ever-growing list of absentees, Max Allegri will have to resort to his youngsters at some point.

Even though the tactician is notorious for giving very little space for younger players, having nine injured senior stars at the same time doesn’t leave him a choice.

On Wednesday, Juventus travel to Florence for the first leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals against Fiorentina.

While the likes of Matias Soulé and Marley Aké will be a part of the squad, another youngster could be the favorite to feature in a prominent role.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the state of emergency in the middle of the park could prompt Allegri to thrust Fabio Miretti.

Despite being only 18 years of age, the report explains how the teenager has always been playing with older players since joining the club as a mere child in 2011.

With Denis Zakaria and Weston McKennie out of the equation, the manager is left with three first team options in midfield (Rabiot, Locatelli and Arthur). This is far from perfect for a tactician who usually deploys three players in the middle of the pitch.

Therefore, we can expect Miretti to feature at some point. The youngster can play as an attacking midfielder or in a deeper role, but his favorite position is the Mezzala in a three-man midfield, which perfectly suits Allegri’s 4-3-3 lineup.