In his prime, Max Allegri stood out as one of the premier managers globally, dominating Serie A and steering Juventus into Champions League contention. Garnering recognition as the best manager in Italy on four occasions, Allegri left Juventus with an untarnished reputation at the pinnacle of his career.

However, upon his return to Juventus, his once-gleaming reputation suffered a setback during two trophyless seasons. Criticism mounted as his tactical approach was labelled as outdated and unexciting, drawing ire from a significant faction of Juventus fans.

While the current season shows signs of improvement, with Juventus now occupying the second spot behind Inter Milan in a burgeoning two-horse race for the Scudetto, the newfound success has not necessarily translated into a resurgence of respect for Allegri.

Juve is to some extent predictable, they tend to scrape wins and while wins are the most important aspect of any club, fans also want to be entertained and that may well be where the problem lies.

Fans tend to find satisfaction in a victory regardless of the playing style, but when results turn unfavourable, the team’s performance becomes a focal point of criticism against the manager. Allegri, facing a challenging situation, is granted little leeway unless he secures victories, essentially placing all his emphasis on winning.

Allegri’s approach demands nothing less than a win, and the pragmatic style is tolerated by fans only when accompanied by tangible silverware. This mindset has led to the current state of affairs where Juventus is thriving in the title race, forcing critics to temporarily step back. Criticising a winning manager seems inherently unfair, and even though some fans may still express discontent, they constitute a minority if Juventus lifts the Serie A title.

This brings us to the issue of respect. Allegri’s return coincided with a tumultuous period at the club, marked by boardroom chaos, financial troubles, player discontent, and disgruntled fans. Allegri navigated these challenges to a certain extent. However, just as stability returned, Juventus faced point deductions and legal issues that undid much of the positive work Allegri had accomplished in stabilising the team. Unfortunately, Allegri bore the brunt of fan frustration despite the external factors at play.

Those who harbour a distaste for Allegri may be unwilling to acknowledge his merits, disapproving of his management style, tactical choices, and the brand of football he employs. Their scepticism is exacerbated by the absence of trophies, a valid concern.

However, it is crucial to consider the challenges Allegri inherited upon his return. If he successfully transforms Juventus into champions again this season, he should be accorded the respect that has eluded him thus far. His achievements in revitalising the team, especially in the face of inherited problems, would be undeniable. Even the staunchest critics would find it challenging to criticise a manager who, once again, proves himself as a winner.