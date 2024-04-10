The return of Max Allegri to Juventus was greeted with enthusiasm by most supporters in Turin. However, it has not unfolded as expected, and there is a general feeling that this season marks Allegri’s last in charge at the Allianz Stadium.

The season began promisingly, with Juventus being considered a genuine title contender at one point. However, those aspirations have since faded, and now the Bianconeri have only the Coppa Italia and a top-five spot to play for. (Fifth place likely secures Champions League football for a Serie A side.)

The Coppa Italia stands as Juventus’ sole chance for silverware this season. Holding a comfortable two-goal advantage from the semi-final first leg, they are primed for advancement. Notably, top online crypto bookmakers offer great odds on the next Juve game and because of the circumstances of Juventus’s upcoming Coppa Italia match, the odds will be very competitive.

If Juventus were to finish outside the top five and fail to secure any silverware, Allegri would likely be relieved of his position shortly after the season’s conclusion. However, if he were to guide the team to Cup glory and secure a Champions League spot, the fanbase would probably be divided into opposing camps.

Some would argue that Allegri has performed admirably, considering the challenges he inherited, including points deductions and elimination from Europe. They would view Cup success and a Champions League spot as significant achievements given the circumstances. On the other hand, there would be those who believe Allegri had a squad capable of accomplishing more, regardless of the challenges faced. This group might feel that under his management, the team fell short of its potential.

It’s worth noting that Allegri’s predecessor, Andrea Pirlo, did indeed win the Coppa Italia and secure Champions League qualification. However, he was sacked shortly afterwards. So, why would Allegri potentially survive while Pirlo did not?

The circumstances surrounding each manager are markedly different. Pirlo had the advantage of a stronger squad, financial resources for transfers, and higher expectations. In contrast, Allegri inherited a challenging situation. The board had resigned due to financial irregularities, leading to a substantial points deduction, absence from European competition, and limited transfer funds. Additionally, the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo added to the difficulties faced by Allegri upon his return. These factors could contribute to a different outcome for Allegri compared to Pirlo.

As things stand right now, Allegri appears to retain the confidence of the board but his tenure is certainly hanging by a thread and the jury is out on whether his employment as the first-team coach will continue into the next season.