Is Juventus and Maurizio Sarri the perfect combination?

Maurizio Sarri: Cigarettes, Sarri-Ball, and a 29 Year Trophy Wait.

On the 29th of May, Maurizio Sarri won his first trophy as a manager, after 29 years in the business. He led Chelsea to the Europa League final against Arsenal, and they were comfortable winners after a 4-1 victory.

As mentioned above, it took 29 years for the Italian to finally win a trophy, after many years coaching all over Italy, from Serie D all the way to Serie A, now the cigarette smoking, “Sarri-ball” pioneer is plying his trade in Turin, with giants of the footballing world, Juventus.

2019 has been a year of highs and lows for the former banker turned manager. He went from being on the verge of getting fired from Chelsea, to leading them a Europa League final and victory, and now making a name for himself at Juventus.

Sarri started his managerial career started all the way back in 1990, with U.S.D. Stia 1925. After Stia, Sarri made the move to U.S. Faellese, where he helped them gain promotion up to the Promozione.

Sarri would go on to coach a number of lower division teams in Italy, before getting his break into the big leagues, when he took over at Pescara on the 9th of July, 2005. He helped Pescara avoid relegation, before departing the club on the 30th of June, 2006.

On the 1st of November that same year, Sarri was appointed manager of Arezzo, ousting the manager at the time, Antonio Conte. His time at the helm of Arezzo would only last four months before he was let go, with Conte coming back in to replace him.

Sarri would stay in lower division football until June of 2012, when he took over at Serie B side Empoli. He led them to fourth place in his first season, and they just missed out on a promotion spot. However, he led the to second place in the following season, securing promotion.

In June of 2015, Napoli came calling. He replaced Rafa Benitez, and managed to bring in Elseid Hysaj, Pepe Reina, and Allan. These players would become essential to the team, and with Sarri, would lead Napoli to second place that season, behind Juventus.

Napoli would see a lot of success under Sarri, but losing Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus in July of 2016 threw a spanner in the works, with Sarri opting not spend the €90 million they got for Higuain on a like-for-like replacement, but rather on strengthening their weak points.

Sarri decided that a position change was needed for Dries Mertens. Mertens played wide for Napoli, but Sarri decided to put him central, which turned out to be a great decision as Mertens scored 28 times, and Napoli finished third at the end of the 2017 season.

Napoli saw further success, but the changes Sarri made, and his style of football meant that Napoli finished the 2017/18 season in second place, behind Juventus. On May 23rd, 2018, Sarri was let go and was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti.

July 14th, 2018, was the start of Sarri’s almost infamous tenure at Chelsea. His first game in charge saw Chelsea lose 2-0 to Manchester United in the Community Shield. The next week though, he got his first win when Chelsea beat Huddersfield 3-0.

Sarri’s time at Chelsea would be marked with a now unforgettable moment during the 2019 EFL Cup Final against Manchester City. The game had gone to penalties, and Sarri wanted to substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

A very heated argument ensued when Kepa refused to come off the pitch, and Sarri was noticeably angry with his player. After a minute or two of arguing, Kepa remained on the pitch, and Chelsea went on to lose the shootout, and the trophy, 4-3.

Sarri’s biggest achievement would come when Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 to secure the Europa League trophy. This would be Sarri’s first trophy as a manager, ending a 29 year wait and definitely being the highlight of his managerial career so far.

Sarri would end up leaving Chelsea at the end of the 18/19 season, with the reason being that he wanted to be closer to his aging parents back in italy, but there were also whispers that a highly offensive chant questioning his tactics from Chelsea fans may have sent him over the edge.

Fast forward to the 16th of June this year, and Sarri became the manager at Juventus. With massive stars like Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in the ranks, Sarri has every chance of not only taking them to another Serie A title, but take Juventus to their third Champions League trophy.

2019 has been a rocky year for Sarri, a fairly successful time with Chelsea was tainted by infighting and loud opposition to his “Sarri-Ball” style of play, but with Juventus at the top of Serie A, and a fairly easy last 16 match in the Champions League against Lyon, Sarri’s hardwork in 2019 can very easily culminate in a trophy or two next year.