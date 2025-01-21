Juventus has been without Dusan Vlahovic for several matches due to injury, and in his absence, the team has managed to perform well, particularly in their games against Atalanta and AC Milan. Vlahovic, often a key figure in the Juventus attack, started neither of these games, playing just eight minutes in the encounter against Milan. Surprisingly, despite his absence, the Bianconeri seemed to cope just fine without him.

In Vlahovic’s place, Nicolas Gonzalez has been leading the line at the Allianz Stadium, and his contribution has been noticeable. The Argentinian forward brings a different dynamic to the team, particularly in the attacking third, where his technical abilities make Juventus’ offensive play more fluid and unpredictable. While Vlahovic is known for his goal-scoring prowess and ability to find the back of the net when needed, he lacks the same level of technical skill as Gonzalez.

This difference in playing style has led some to believe that Juventus is more versatile in their attack with Gonzalez on the pitch. His creativity and unpredictability make him a more enjoyable player for his teammates to work with, and he provides a fresh dimension to the team’s offensive setup. On the other hand, Vlahovic, while undoubtedly a valuable asset and a proven goal scorer, has a more limited style that may not always suit the team’s broader tactical needs.

Juventus head coach Thiago Motta is known for wanting the best for his team, and in recent matches, it has been clear that the team’s attacking style has been different, possibly even better, without relying heavily on Vlahovic. According to Il Bianconero, Motta is now considering adjusting his tactical setup to reduce the team’s dependence on the Serbian striker. Juventus has asked a lot from Vlahovic in the past few months, as he has often been their only fit striker option.

With the team’s growing flexibility and the presence of other attacking options, it may be time for Juventus to explore new ways of improving as a collective. If this means benching Vlahovic in favour of a more dynamic attacking setup, it could be a step towards finding the right balance for the squad moving forward. The situation is still developing, but the next few games will likely show whether Motta will continue to experiment with different attacking combinations.