Is Juventus buying better than their Serie A title rivals?

After a trophyless 2021/2022 campaign, Juventus will be keen to beat their rivals to at least one trophy in the next campaign.

The Bianconeri dominated Serie A for nine consecutive seasons before 2020/2021 and they set a standard for others to follow.

That year, Inter Milan won the league title under Antonio Conte, and they responded by bringing back serial Serie A winner Max Allegri as a replacement for Andrea Pirlo.

His first season was a disaster as it ended without a single trophy, after losing the Super Cup and Italian Cup final to Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri suffered in that campaign because of the poor form of some of their players.

This transfer window offers them a chance to correct that, but are they doing good enough so far?

Players come and go when the window is open, and Juve has already lost Paulo Dybala.

Alvaro Morata might also not return to the Allianz Stadium, which means they have taken away many goals from the squad of last season.

Dybala scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists in the league last season. Morata scored 9 and assisted 7 for the team.

Their 19 goals combined make up a third of Juventus’ 57 league goals in that campaign.

If you lose two important contributors like them, you have to sign replacements to make progress.

Yet Juve has not signed any for Morata, and they have been struggling to complete a transfer for Angel di Maria.

Paul Pogba is another player that will likely move to the Allianz Stadium, but Max Allegri’s men need more firepower.

While Juve struggles to close out deals, Inter Milan has kept Lautaro Martinez and added Romelu Lukaku to their squad.

Milan has added Liverpool hero Divock Origi to their group. These are the two main rivals Juve has for the next league season.

There is still a long way to go before the transfer window closes, and reports have continued to link the Bianconeri with a move for several players.

However, while they get linked, others are buying, and that doesn’t show that they mean business.

The current Juve team needs goals as much as it needs stability in midfield.

A front-three of Di Maria, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic is an exciting one to look forward to, but what happens if one of them gets injured?

The league season is very long, and the Bianconeri needs a lot of players who can act as a backup to the starters, and they have to be good enough to bring results.

Juve’s summer business so far doesn’t inspire confidence, and things must change before the campaign starts, or they could be staring at another trophyless season.