Juventus are closing in on a move for Randal Kolo Muani to join them in this transfer window.

He has made it clear that they are the only club he wants to play for, and the Bianconeri are working as hard as they can to make the move happen.

The men in black and white see him as one of the attackers who will complete their team, having added Jonathan David to their squad and also looking to offload Dusan Vlahovic.

For many seasons, Vlahovic was their main striker, and the Serbian has been one of the players who have underwhelmed in the Juve team. The men in black and white now want him to leave, and Kolo Muani will replace him in the squad as the strike partner of David.

It will be an exciting partnership, but Juve seems to already expect too much from the Frenchman.

In the second half of last season, he scored eight goals in 16 league matches for the Bianconeri as he was preferred to Vlahovic under Thiago Motta.

When Igor Tudor came on as manager, he trusted DV9, and Muani struggled for game time, but when the season ended and during the Club World Cup campaign, he won back the starting spot.

Despite adding David to their squad this summer, the Frenchman seems to be the attacker Juve are pinning most of their hopes on to score many goals this summer. They see him as a player who can improve their squad and make the team stronger than it is now.

Juventus seem to believe Muani will score the many goals that Vlahovic could not score for their team. The Frenchman’s highest league tally in a season is 15 goals, which he scored in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season for Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the seasons that he competed for PSG, he never scored that many goals for the Parisians, who now want to offload him to Turin. Muani proved he could be a success in the Italian top flight with some impressive performances for Juve in the few games he played for them, but he is not Erling Haaland.

Muani did not have the consistency of some of the world’s best strikers, and Juve must manage their expectations to avoid frustration when he begins to struggle.

The striker will score goals, but he will likely have to share that burden with David, who also has a reputation for scoring at Lille, which could be very helpful to the Bianconeri and ensure both strikers are under less pressure.