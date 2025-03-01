Juventus is confident they have made the right decision by appointing Thiago Motta as their manager. The Bianconeri have backed him with some fine talents, yet the immediate results leave much to be desired, and the club is still searching for the consistency expected from a team of their calibre.

Motta arrived at Juventus after impressing many with his work at Bologna, where he demonstrated his tactical prowess and ability to improve a team. His success in Serie A made him one of the most sought-after managerial candidates, and Juventus fans had high expectations for the former midfielder. However, despite the significant investment in new players, the team has not yet reached its peak under Motta’s guidance.

While Juventus is not in its best form at the moment, it is important to remember that Motta was not signed on a short-term contract. His appointment was not just for one season, which means there is naturally more time for him to get the job done and lead the team to success. The club’s board is not contemplating any drastic changes at this stage, showing their faith in the manager. Yet, despite this support, the fans are becoming increasingly restless and are eager to see more from the team. Many believe that the current squad has the potential to perform better and that under Motta’s leadership, they should be achieving more on the pitch.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Some critics argue that the manager has yet to instil the necessary confidence in his players, which could explain why Juventus is struggling to win games. The lack of consistent performances and poor results have led some to question whether Motta’s approach is truly clicking with the squad. Despite these concerns, it is becoming clearer as the season progresses that perhaps the club is expecting too much from Motta too soon.

While the ideas and philosophy that Motta brings to the team are undoubtedly exciting, there is still one undeniable fact: he lacks the experience that many Juventus fans may have hoped for in a manager of this calibre. His managerial record, while promising, does not yet match that of the top-tier coaches who have managed Juventus in the past. His most successful campaign to date was with Bologna, and Juventus, in many ways, finds itself heading towards a similar finish to what Motta achieved with his previous club.

At this point, it is clear that Motta is still learning on the job, and although his managerial potential is evident, he may require more time to truly make an impact at Juventus. The Bianconeri’s faith in him is justified, but it remains to be seen if he can turn their fortunes around and meet the lofty expectations set by the club and its supporters.