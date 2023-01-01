Is Juventus over-pricing Weston McKennie?

Juventus wants to offload Weston McKennie, but they are keen to get the right price for his signature, knowing he is still valuable on the market.

The American is not indispensable to Max Allegri and hasn’t shown enough to suggest he could be one of the club’s best players.

Juve has several midfielders coming through and targets who could perform better under Allegri, which they will move for.

McKennie must leave before they get a new man in, but are they asking for too much to let the American depart Turin?

A report on Calciomercato reveals they want around 40m euros to offload him, an amount that might be too much for a player who hasn’t been terrific for them since he joined.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is a good midfielder, but he is not spectacular and should not cost a lot of money if we are serious about letting him go.

No club will offer 40m euros for a player that remains largely unproven at the highest level, so we must be prepared to make around half that amount to offload him.

If we insist on that fee, he could be stuck in our squad for a very long time, blocking us from getting other players into the club.