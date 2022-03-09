Is Juventus prepared for life without Dybala?

Paulo Dybala is yet to sign a new Juventus contract, and that means the attacker could leave the club.

The former Palermo man remains an important player for the Bianconeri, and Max Allegri would prefer to keep him.

However, he needs to sign a new deal to remain on their books beyond this campaign.

The club hopes their next meeting with his entourage will end with an agreement between both parties.

However, nothing is certain, and Tuttosport insists this could be his last season at the club.

They prepared a starting XI of Juve without him in the lineup.

It comprised mostly players already at the club, but it also had the likes of Emerson Palmieri and Paul Pogba, who could join them at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been a key member of our first team for a long time, but almost every player-club relationship comes to an end, eventually.

It would be sad to lose the former Palermo man, but the club has to keep him only if it makes sense to do so.

In his injury absences this season, we have still won tough matches.