Juventus have been linked with a move for Alexander Sorloth for some time, with reports previously suggesting that the club were prepared to offer Jonathan David in a swap deal for the Norway striker. Sorloth has continued to impress at Atletico Madrid, consistently contributing goals and maintaining his reputation as a reliable attacking option.

At the point when these rumours first emerged, David was enduring a difficult spell at Juventus. The Canadian forward was struggling to find the net and understood that he needed to improve his performance. The Bianconeri eventually benched him in favour of Dusan Vlahovic, although that situation changed after the Serbian striker picked up an injury, allowing David to return to the starting eleven.

David’s Resurgence in Turin

Since regaining his place, the former Lille striker has shown significant improvement. He is now regarded as one of the most effective attackers in the Juventus squad and has begun to repay the faith the club placed in him. His confidence has grown, and his contributions have become more consistent, suggesting that his earlier struggles may have been part of an adaptation period rather than a long-term concern.

David’s recent form has raised questions about whether Juventus would still consider a move for Sorloth, particularly one involving a direct exchange of strikers. While Sorloth continues to perform well in Spain, Juventus appear increasingly satisfied with the progress their own forward is making.

Juventus’ Position on Swap Speculation

According to Tuttojuve, the Old Lady never initiated discussions over a swap deal and was never in talks to send David to Spain in exchange for a new striker. The report states that Juventus always believed David required time to adapt to Italian football and trusted that he would rediscover the form he displayed at Lille last season.

That patience now appears to be paying off. David is beginning to understand his teammates’ movements and his manager’s tactical demands more clearly. This growing understanding has strengthened his position within the squad and could make it difficult for Vlahovic to reclaim his starting role once fully fit.

With David’s improvement evident and no concrete approach made for Sorloth, Juventus seem content to persist with their current attacking options. The situation highlights the club’s belief in development and adaptation rather than reactive changes, reinforcing confidence in their existing squad as the season progresses.