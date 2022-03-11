Is Juventus really prepared to offload Dybala?

Juventus and Paulo Dybala have been discussing a new deal for over a year now.

The attacker will be a free agent in the summer if he cannot agree with the Bianconeri.

The club and the player have been discussing, but they have postponed their latest meetings.

It remains unclear if he has been talking to other clubs, but one certain thing is that the attacker wants to remain a Juventus player.

However, Football Italia claims that could all change soon because the former Palermo man is beginning to feel that the club doesn’t want him anymore.

Juve has not shown a great desire to tie him down to a new deal, and this has made him feel unwanted.

The Bianconeri will get another chance to make him an offer, but the report maintains that he is now looking for a new home and preparing for the eventual outcome of leaving Juve.

Juve FC Says

The club’s handling of this Dybala contract saga has not looked like we truly want to keep him.

The Argentinian remains one of the finest players in our squad and he has done some good things for the club before now.

However, it seems the Bianconeri is moving on from him and trying to build the team around the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.